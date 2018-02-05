Retired fire official accused of harassment to earn $14K

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A fire official who retired in Hall County after being accused of sexual harassment will draw more than $14,000 in pay.

The Gainesville Times obtained documents through open records requests showing the investigation of Skip Heflin began only after the involved female employee’s death in November.

And Human Resources Director Bill Moats says that because the woman’s death makes her accusations only “hearsay,” the county can’t pursue a case against Heflin, who served as assistant chief of operations for Hall County Fire Services.

County Administrator Jock Connell said Heflin retired Dec. 15 but will be paid through Feb. 17.

A dozen employees were interviewed in the probe and some made additional allegations against Heflin and other employees, but the documents don’t show any followup, and the newspaper couldn’t reach Heflin.

Information from: The Times, http://www.gainesvilletimes.com