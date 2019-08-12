The Latest: Chief eulogizes LA officer killed while off duty

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the memorial for a Los Angeles police officer killed last month (all times local):

10 a.m.

A young Los Angeles police officer killed last month was remembered for his big smile, bright mind and devotion to public service.

Hundreds of his fellow officers packed LA’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on Monday to honor Officer Juan Jose Diaz.

The 24-year-old was shot while off duty at a taco stand after confronting a man spray-painting gang graffiti.

Police Chief Michel Moore said in a eulogy that Diaz’s killing leaves a lasting scar. Moore said Diaz was humble with a sharp sense of humor.

His sister, Anahi Diaz, said her brother had wanted to be a police officer since he was five years old. She laughed as she remembered him singing country music — “and not very well.”

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the killing.

___

7 a.m.

Mourners are expected to pack a Los Angeles cathedral to memorialize a young police officer gunned down while off duty at a taco stand last month.

The service Monday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels will honor Officer Juan Jose Diaz. Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez will preside over the bilingual Mass.

The 24-year-old officer was shot July 27 after he confronted a gang member spray-painting graffiti in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood.

Two men and a woman were arrested Aug. 2 in connection with the killing. Police say the gunman is affiliated with the Avenues street gang.

Diaz had been on the force for two years and was assigned to the police department’s Professional Standards Bureau.