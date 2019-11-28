Dutch coast guard launches search for missing fishing boat

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Dutch coast guard launches search for missing fishing boat

 
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch coast guard launched a large-scale search operation Thursday, involving a naval minesweeper, helicopters and other vessels after a fishing boat went missing and very likely sank in the North Sea.

Two people were on board the UK-165 boat when its emergency beacon was activated early Thursday about seven kilometers (four miles) west of the island of Texel in the northern Netherlands, the coast guard said.

The navy minesweeper, using its sonar, located what was thought to be the sunken boat, but the wind-tossed sea was too rough for divers to inspect the seabed, according to a coast guard statement.

Earlier, a search and rescue helicopter saw a raft floating near the location where the beacon was activated, but there was nobody on board.

The Dutch west coast was being buffeted by strong winds at the time the boat went missing.

Several other fishing boats also headed to the area to help search for the missing boat, which came from the close-knit fishing community of Urk.