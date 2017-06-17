Man accused in car dealer theft ordered to pay back $200,000

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — One of two men who pleaded guilty in the theft of more than $400,000 from northwestern Minnesota car dealer has been sentenced in state court.

Stuart Larson is a former manager at the “Big Lot” in Moorhead. He was sentenced to four months in jail and ordered to pay back $200,000.

KFGO radio reports (http://bit.ly/2sJvtNy) that Larson could face up to 20 years of supervised probation.

Cory Cambronne, another former employee at the car dealership, was sentenced early to 60 days in jail. He was ordered to pay back $100,000.

