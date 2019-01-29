FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Virginia plans extension of Beltway express lanes

 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says the state will extend its variable-toll Express Lanes on the Capital Beltway all the way to the Maryland state line as part of $1 billion in planned road improvements in the region.

Northam announced Tuesday in Richmond that the state also plans to add an additional lane on southbound Interstate 95 in Woodbridge to address a bottleneck at a bridge over the Occoquan River.

The plan for a 2.5-mile extension of the Beltway’s Express Lanes in McLean would carry those lanes up to the American Legion Bridge over the Potomac and include connections to the George Washington Memorial Parkway and Dulles Toll Road.

In Maryland, officials are separately considering a plan to add capacity on their side of the Beltway, including the Legion Bridge.