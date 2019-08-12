Delaware inmate dead in apparent suicide

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware inmate recently charged with conspiring to smuggle contraband into prison has died in an apparent suicide.

Officials say 36-year-old Aron McNatt died Sunday evening after being found hanging by a bedsheet Friday night in his cell at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

McNatt had been in custody since May 8 and was serving a two-year sentence for a third drunken-driving conviction.

Mcnatt was charged two weeks ago with conspiring with 38-year-old Teresa C. Cook of Lewes to smuggle Suboxone into the prison. Suboxone is a powerful, highly addictive prescription drug used to treat opiate addiction.

McNatt’s body has been turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

State police and Department of Correction officials are investigating the incident.