The Latest: NC court hears cases on racism and death penalty

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: NC court hears cases on racism and death penalty

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on North Carolina Supreme Court hearings about race and the death penalty (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A defense attorney is asking North Carolina’s highest court to weigh in on what he called hundreds of years of racial discrimination in jury selection. But an attorney representing the state says the decision facing the state Supreme Court is limited to whether the provisions of a repealed law still apply.

The state Supreme Court began hearing arguments Monday in the cases of six inmates who say they ended up on death row because of racism and that they were incorrectly returned to death row when a law designed to help them, called the Racial Justice Act, was repealed.

Under the act, condemned men and women were able to seek a life sentence by using statistics to show that race tainted their trials.

2:35 p.m.

North Carolina’s highest court is hearing from six inmates who say they ended up on death row because of racism - and because a law meant to protect them was repealed.

The state Supreme Court began hearing arguments Monday in the cases of four inmates who briefly were resentenced to life without parole when legislators approved the Racial Justice Act in 2009. Legislators repealed the law in 2013.

Justices also will hear from attorneys for two other death row prisoners whose Racial Justice Act claims weren’t decided before the law’s repeal.

Under the act, condemned men and women could seek a life sentence by using statistics to show that race tainted their trials.

Of the 142 people on North Carolina’s death row, 36% are white.