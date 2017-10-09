FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

UNL sets Dec. 22 as date to raze 2 dorm high-rises

 
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has set a timeline for razing matching pair of high-rise dormitories that have housed thousands of students since 1963.

The university says in a news release that all 13 stories of Cather Hall and Pound Hall will be knocked down via a controlled implosion on the morning of Dec. 22.

Both dorms have been used for overflow in recent years as the demand for student housing exceeded expectations.

Demolition cleanup and site restoration are anticipated to continue through July 2018.

The university plans to offer a live view of the implosion online. A web address will be announced as the date of the razing nears.