Authorities: Inmate fatally stabbed in eye in Alabama prison

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Authorities: Inmate fatally stabbed in eye in Alabama prison

 
CLAYTON, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama prison inmate was found with a stab wound to an eye last week and died several minutes after a correctional officer found him bleeding amid a group of fellow inmates, authorities said Wednesday.

The Department of Corrections said in a statement that 52-year-old William Stanley Warren was stabbed Thursday at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton. It didn’t elaborate on why the information was released days later, but said an investigation is ongoing.

The statement said a correctional officer noticed Warren bleeding about 5 p.m. that day as he approached him and other inmates aroundd him dispersed. Warren was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later by medical personal transporting him to a hospital, the statement added.

Warren was serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder conviction in Marshall County.

At least nine inmates have been killed by other inmates in 2019 inside Alabama prisons, according to prison system statistics and news releases. In 2016, Corrections Officer Kenneth Bettis, 44, died after being stabbed by an inmate at Holman Prison.

Alabama prisons have come under fire for overcrowding and understaffing that results in dangerous conditions for both staff and inmates.

The U.S. Department of Justice earlier this year issued scathing findings that condemned Alabama prisons for what it called unconstitutional conditions, including high rates of violence.

The Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice on Tuesday toured another state prison as part of its work of preparing recommendations ahead of the 2020 legislative session.