6 teens accused of girl’s sex assault at Denver-area party

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Six male teens have been accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a party in suburban Denver, police said Friday.

Five teens, ranging from 16 to 19, were arrested during the course of the investigation. Police said they expected to arrest the sixth suspect soon.

The investigation began Sunday night after the girl was reported missing in the city south of Denver. Police described her as a runaway and said officers ended up contacting her just as a missing person report was being filed with the police department.

According to police, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted while at a party earlier in the day attended by 10 to 12 people. The girl was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and for a sexual assault examination. Details of her injuries weren’t released and police spokesman Kevin Sage declined to comment beyond the statement.

Police said their investigation found that she had been sexually assaulted by six people at the party, where there was underage drinking and marijuana use.

A 19-year-old, two 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested Sunday night and early Monday. Police say their investigation led to the identification of two more suspects. The fifth suspect, a 15-year-old, was arrested Wednesday.

The girl and some of the suspects are students at Englewood High School, school spokeswoman Julie McGinley said. The others are students at other schools in the district.

In a statement, Englewood Schools said it is working to keep the victim safe in school and cooperating with police.

“We are also making sure that all students affected by these events are receiving the support and the counseling they need,” it said.