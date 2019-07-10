FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Murder trial starts for man accused in death of 12-year-old

 
Share

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A trial has started for a Tennessee man accused of killing and attempting to rape his 12-year-old neighbor.

The Tennessean reports 46-year-old Roy Coons Jr. is accused of killing Yhoana Arteaga, whose body was found at her Goodlettsville home with a karate belt knotted around her neck. Yhoana’s mother, Patricia Velazquez, testified Tuesday that her daughter stayed home from school on Aug. 10, 2017, to nurse a hurt ankle. They spent the morning together, but Velazquez worked that afternoon.

Hours later, Yhoana later texted her mother that someone was knocking at their door. Yhoana’s mother said she arrived home and found her daughter dead.

Prosecutors say DNA evidence links Coons to the crime, but the defense says the DNA could’ve been left when Coons worked on the home.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com