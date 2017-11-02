FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
‘Fake news’ is Collins Dictionary’s word of the year 2017

 
LONDON (AP) — After a U.S. presidential campaign dominated by charges of fake news, Collins Dictionary has designed the term the Collins Word of the Year 2017.

The word — two words actually — will be added to the next print edition of the dictionary.

Collins said Thursday the use of the term rose 365 percent last year. It is defined as “false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting.”

The term has been picked up by U.S. President Donald Trump, who routinely characterizes critical reports as “fake news” in his tweets.

Collins’ head of language content Helen Newstead said the term “fake news” has been inescapable this year.

She said it has contributed to “the undermining of society’s trust in news reporting.”