Woman paralyzed after childbirth awarded $35.4M in lawsuit

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say a Massachusetts woman who became paralyzed following childbirth has been awarded $35.4 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/1In4DL7 ) that Andrea Larkin sought treatment for dizziness from Dedham Medical Associates after running the 2004 Boston Marathon. Her attorney, Benjamin Novotny, says her tests revealed brain abnormalities.

Novotny says Dr. Jehane Johnston failed to place the 35-year-old on a database of patients with certain medical conditions.

After becoming pregnant four years later, Larkin’s obstetrician was unaware of her brain issues because she didn’t appear in the database. Larkin suffered a stroke as a result of giving birth, paralyzing her.

Her lawyer says she requires “24-hour care.”

Dr. Michael Querner, Dedham’s chief medical officer, says they disagree with the judgment and intend to pursue “legal measures.”

