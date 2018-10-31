FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Court orders Japan company to pay 4 Koreans for forced labor

By KIM TONG-HYUNG
 
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In a potentially far-reaching decision, South Korea’s Supreme Court ruled that a major Japanese steelmaker should compensate four South Koreans for forced labor during Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula before the end of World War II.

The long-awaited ruling, delivered Tuesday after more than five years of deliberation at Seoul’s top court, could have larger implications for similar lawsuits that are pending in South Korea and will likely trigger a diplomatic row between the Asian U.S. allies.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Tokyo will respond “resolutely” to the ruling, which he described as “impossible in light of international law.” He said the ruling violated a 1965 treaty between Seoul and Tokyo that was accompanied by Japanese payments to restore diplomatic ties. Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Japan could potentially take the case to the International Court of Justice.

“Today’s ruling by the South Korean Supreme Court has one-sidedly and fundamentally damaged the legal foundation of Japan-South Korea relations,” Kono said.

Other news
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

South Korean President Moon Jae-in had no immediate reaction to the ruling. South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk said Tokyo and Seoul “should gather wisdom” to prevent the ruling from negatively affecting their relations.

The court said Japan’s Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. should provide compensation of 100 million won ($87,680) to each of the four plaintiffs, who were forced to work at Japanese steel mills from 1941 to 1943. Among them, only 94-year-old Lee Chun-sik has survived the legal battle, which extended nearly 14 years.

“I won the case but I am here alone, so I am sad, a lot of tears are coming out,” an emotional Lee told reporters after the ruling. “It would have been good if we were still here altogether.”

The court rejected Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal’s stance that the issue of compensation for forced labor had been settled by the 1965 treaty. The court also rejected the company’s argument that it is a different entity from the steelmaker that forced the South Koreans to work during the war. The current company, one of the world’s largest steel producers, was formed from the merger of several companies after the war.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal called the ruling “deeply regrettable” and said it will “carefully review” the court’s decision in considering its next steps, taking into account “the Japanese government’s responses on this matter and other factors.”

Seoul and Tokyo’s bitter disputes over history, including issues surrounding South Korean women forced into wartime sexual slavery, have complicated Washington’s efforts to strengthen trilateral cooperation to deal with North Korea’s nuclear threat and China’s growing influence in the region.

President Moon, who once represented South Korean forced laborers as a lawyer in the 2000s, said after taking office last year said that the 1965 treaty cannot prevent individuals from exercising their rights to receive damage compensation. In the past, both governments have stated that the issue of forced labor compensation had been settled by the treaty.

Moon has also questioned the validity of a 2015 agreement with Japan negotiated by South Korea’s previous conservative government to compensate South Korean women forced into sexual slavery by Japan’s wartime military. Many South Koreans believe Seoul settled for far too little in that agreement and have been calling for the disbanding of a Seoul-based foundation established to support the victims with a 1 billion yen ($9 million) fund provided by Japan.

Tokyo maintains that the $500 million Japan provided to South Korea under the 1965 treaty was meant to permanently settle all wartime compensation issues. But the Supreme Court in Tuesday’s ruling said the treaty does not terminate individuals’ rights to seek compensation for the “inhumane illegal” experiences they were forced into.

Kim Jin-young, an activist from a group representing South Korean forced labor victims, said the ruling will likely affect the outcomes of more than a dozen similar lawsuits pending in local courts, including a case against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries now with the Supreme Court. The ruling could also trigger more lawsuits by South Korean victims or their families against Japanese companies accused of exploiting forced labor.

“There are likely more obstacles left before the victims receive compensation,” Kim said. “The legal battle may reach a third-country location. Seizing the companies’ assets in South Korea could also be a long and difficult process if they continue to refuse paying the victims.”

The four plaintiffs filed a damage lawsuit against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal with the Seoul Central District Court in 2005 after two of them lost a similar suit filed in Japan. The Supreme Court in 2012 overturned rulings by lower courts that denied compensation for the plaintiffs and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court, which in 2013 ruled that the company compensate the plaintiffs 100 million won each.

Tuesday’s ruling came more than five years after the company appealed the High Court decision in August 2013.

___

AP writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.