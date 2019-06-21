FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman charged with animal cruelty in horses’ starvation

 
CHELSEA, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont woman has been charged with animal cruelty after three horses died and two others were suffering from starvation on a Topsham property.

Mynbc5.com reports that 26-year-old Heidi Wright, of Topsham, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Court paperwork says Wright told police that all three horses had become ill and died over the winter months, including hers.

She is not being charged in the horses’ deaths because the bodies were too badly decomposed for police to press charges.

The two live horses are recovering at a New Hampshire sanctuary.