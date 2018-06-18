FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wisconsin manufacturer finds groundwater pollution at plant

 
Share

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — A manufacturer in northeastern Wisconsin has discovered new evidence of groundwater pollution near Lake Michigan involving a chemical that has raised national health concerns.

Tyco Fire Products said this month that it discovered perfluorinated chemicals, or PFCs, in well samples at its manufacturing plant in Marinette. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had directed Tyco to test for PFCs at the wells, which are part of a separate cleanup of arsenic.

Tyco produces specialized firefighting foams that can extinguish gas and oil fires. PFCs are used in products like the firefighting foam and have been linked with increasing cancer risks and development problems in fetuses, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported .

Tyco, which is a unit of Johnson Controls International, said it’s investigating the source and extent of the groundwater contamination by testing soil, ditches and surface water.

Other news
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a news conference with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley at the Pentagon in Washington, on July 18, 2023. Austin met with Papua New Guinea leaders on Thursday, July 27, 2023 to discuss developing the Pacific Island nation’s military strength and deepening security ties, as the United States competes with China for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Australian prime minister is confident the US will deliver nuclear-powered submarines
Argentina's Romina Nunez, center, celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina scores two goals in furious Women’s World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is presented the International Atomic Energy Agency's comprehensive report on Fukushima treated water release by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, on July 4, 2023. Japan stepped up its alarm over China's assertiveness in the region, its growing military ties to Russia and its claims on Taiwan in an annual defense paper released Friday, July 28, 2023 that is the first under Tokyo's new security strategy calling for a major military buildup. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool, File)
Japan raises alarm over China’s military, its Russia ties and Taiwan tensions in new defense paper

Elevated levels of PFCs appeared in Marinette’s wastewater treatment system during November and May testing, according to records from the city and the Department of Natural Resources. Effluent is released into the river after waste is treated. The leftover sludge has typically been spread on farm fields.

The DNR has directed the city to test the sludge samples and officials are waiting for the lab results. It’s uncertain if Tyco is the source of the wastewater contamination and it’s too early to determine the impact of the sludge on soil, crops and livestock, according to DNR officials.

Trace amounts of the chemicals have also been found in the city’s municipal drinking water, according to records from the city and the DNR. The levels are low and aren’t considered a danger to public health, city and DNR officials said.

Johnson Controls spokesman Fraser Engerman said since PFC compounds are often used in consumer and commercial products, “it is difficult to determine all potential sources of these compounds.”

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com