Rebecca Veeck, daughter of St. Paul Saints owner, dies at 27

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Rebecca Veeck, daughter of St. Paul Saints owner, dies at 27

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The life of Rebecca Veeck, daughter of St. Paul Saints owner and president Mike Veeck, will be celebrated next month in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rebecca Veeck died Sept. 30 in Charleston after being diagnosed years ago with Batten disease, a rare genetic condition. She was 27.

Her family plans to host “Rebecca Fest” at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park in Charleston on Dec. 12 on what would have been her 28th birthday.

At age 2, Rebecca Veeck would greet visitors to the Saints’ front office from her playpen. Her parents, Mike and Libby Veeck, kept her around the front office rather than put her in day care. As a child, Rebecca would wear matching tutus with the team’s pig mascot to deliver baseballs to the home plate umpire.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

Mike Veeck recalls that his daughter endeared herself to others with her sense of humor and “consuming hunger for life.”

After the family moved to Florida in 1998, Rebecca was diagnosed at age 7 with a degenerative eye disease that left her blind.

“Hearing that diagnosis destroyed us as a family,” Mike Veeck said. “But then we saw all these heroes — parents and the children — who were going through this and had gotten support.”

Rebecca continued dancing, riding horses and making art. In 1999, her father took her to see the Grand Canyon and other majestic sights before her eyesight was gone.

The family eventually settled in Charleston, where Mike Veeck was chief executive of the minor league RiverDogs baseball team, of which he was also co-owner along with “Ghostbusters” actor and former “Saturday Night Live” star Bill Murray. Rebecca and Murray would play the board game Candyland or just goof around.

“They had a really special bond that I have no idea how it formed,” Veeck said. “She was the only person on earth that was allowed to call him Uncle Murray.”

When she was about 20, Rebecca began having moments when she searched for words. After she had a seizure at 22, her parents took her to the University of Iowa Hospitals, where doctors diagnosed her with Batten disease, a fatal, inherited disorder of the nervous system with symptoms similar to dementia, the Star Tribune reported.

Mike Veeck said the family did not make the new diagnosis public until after her death because they wanted her to live as normally as possible.

“That original misdiagnosis was actually a blessing for us. For us to not know all those years earlier that she was dying was a godsend,” he said.

Despite a difficult last month, she could still crack jokes, her father said.

“She knew what to do, she had that comedic timing, because she knew we were sad,” he said. “She was constantly telling us her good memories and she made it a lot easier on us.”

Besides her mother and father, survivors include her brother, William “Night Train” Veeck of Chicago.

Her grandfather, Bill Veeck, owned the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns and Chicago White Sox. Veeck’s Browns signed 3-foot-7 Eddie Gaedel as a publicity stunt in 1951 and he became the shortest person to appear in a big league game; and the 1979 White Sox had a Disco Demolition Night that led to a riot between games of a doubleheader against Detroit at Comiskey Park.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com