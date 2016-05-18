Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Fortune-teller admits to stealing money to lift ‘curses’

 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A fortune-teller in Virginia has pleaded guilty to committing mail fraud and stealing more than $1 million from her former clients in exchange for “lifting their curse.”

The Department of Justice said in a news release that 42-year-old self-proclaimed psychic Sandra S. Marks pleaded guilty Tuesday in Charlottesville federal court to one count of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. She faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

Marks also will have to return at least $1.2 million to her victims.

Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber says Marks, who was formerly based in Albemarle County, would tell clients they would need to sacrifice large amounts of money so that a “dark cloud” could be lifted. Huber says Marks promised to return the money but never did.