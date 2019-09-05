University to review its handling of sexual violence reports

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

University to review its handling of sexual violence reports

 
Share

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced that a committee will review the school’s policies and procedures for investigating sexual violence and harassment, which students and staffers have been pushing administrators to do for months.

The committee will include members from 25 campus organizations and will advise university Chancellor Ronnie Green on matters related to Title IX and violence prevention, Green said in a news release Wednesday.

“Over the past several months, I have listened carefully to survivors of sexual assault and harassment who have courageously come together through their personal experiences to call for elevated university attention to prevention, advocacy and support,” Green said.

Dear UNL, a group that includes students and staffers, said it is a good first step toward addressing members’ concerns. But some members also said the university’s plans don’t yet adequately reflect the group’s recommendations.

Other news
The sun sets next to the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 24, 2023. The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates again Thursday. Economists are saying it could be the last hike in a rapid-fire series that started a year ago. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Europe’s banks could survive a drastic economic downturn, stress test shows
FILE - Travis Scott arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Scott released his first album in five years on Friday, the 19 track “Utopia." (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott drops ‘Utopia,’ his first album since the Astroworld festival tragedy
FILE - Olga Kharlan of Ukraine reacts after defeating Cyrielle Rioux of France during the women's FIE fencing sabre grand prix competition in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Ukraine has signaled it will no longer bar its athletes from competing against Russians who are taking part in sporting events as “neutral athletes." That would be a significant easing of its boycott policy a year before the Paris Olympics. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent

The group has complained to administrators and the Board of Regents that the university’s Title IX office has inadequately addressed complaints of sexual assault or harassment. Title IX is a federal law that forbids discrimination in educational institutions on the basis of gender, and the university office investigates allegations of sexual abuse, violence and harassment on campus.

Several current and former students sent letters in March to Green, describing their experiences. Many criticized the handling of their cases as deficient and some said they felt revictimized after their dealings with Title IX investigators.

If the Title IX office isn’t fully supportive, it’s because that’s not its mission, administrators said. Instead, the university can provide victims’ advocates, counseling services and intervention from university police, they said.

Dear UNL wants the Title IX office’s coordinator to be replaced and for its staff to be enlarged. The group also recommends that more training on dealing with sexual violence be arranged across the campus community.

It’s unclear whether any Dear UNL member will be part of the new committee, but one student, Kamryn Sannicks, told the Lincoln Journal Star that she wants administrators to continue meeting with her group.

“I hope this new collaborative and the UNL administration will stop seeing Dear UNL’s efforts as negative, and that they would show a willingness to work with us and the experience we’ve had,” she said.