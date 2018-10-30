FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Settlement reached in Ohio case of stun-gunned black girl

 
Share

CINCINNATI (AP) — There’s a $240,000 settlement in the case of an 11-year-old black girl stunned by a Cincinnati police officer after she was spotted shoplifting in a grocery store and tried to run away.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Tuesday the city of Cincinnati will pay $220,000 and the Kroger Co. $20,000 to Donesha Gowdy. Use of the money will be monitored by probate court, and the city has also agreed to participate in a juvenile police problem-solving team.

Officer Kevin Brown, who also is black, was heard on body camera footage telling her: “Sweetheart, this is why there’s no grocery stores in the black community.” The jolt from the stun gun knocked the 90-pound girl onto the concrete parking lot and left her convulsing.

Internal investigation found Brown violated four policies, including making a prejudiced comment and misuse of his stun gun in an incident that wasn’t serious enough to justify it. Police policy allows use of a stun gun on a suspect of her age, but police investigators said officers should use the least amount of force necessary when dealing with juveniles.

Other news
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

Veteran civil rights attorney Al Gerhardstein helped negotiate the settlement.

Police Chief Eliot Isaac said in a statement Tuesday that he has approved discipline for Brown. The discipline includes oral and written reprimands, use-of-force training, a seven-day suspension from duty and a two-month suspension from working outside police-related details.

Brown was working for Kroger to monitor for shoplifting. Police said the girl tried to take clothing, food and drinks worth $53.81. Prosecutors declined to press a case.

Her mother, Donna Gowdy, said Donesha wrote a letter of apology to Kroger and promised not to steal from the grocer again. She also warned her daughter: “These policemen aren’t playing ... it could have been a gun instead of a Taser.”

___

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com