Ex-Ferguson corrections officer faces charges

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Ex-Ferguson corrections officer faces charges

By JIM SALTER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former Ferguson corrections officer faces felony charges and a lawsuit for allegedly having sex with a pregnant inmate and allowing her to escape, a case that comes as the St. Louis suburb’s police force is already under scrutiny following the shooting death of Michael Brown.

Jaris Hayden, 29, will be arraigned Dec. 3 on charges of acceding to corruption by a public servant, permitting escape and two counts of sexual contact with a prisoner. His attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Hayden posted $10,000 bond and intends to plead not guilty. He declined further comment.

The incident allegedly happened Oct. 9, 2013. Hayden was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, and the woman filed her lawsuit against Hayden on Friday in federal court.

Ferguson has been the site of protests since the 18-year-old Brown, who was unarmed, was fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9. A grand jury is expected to decide this month whether to charge Wilson. Ed Magee, spokesman for St. Louis County prosecutor Bob McCulloch, said the Wilson grand jury is not the same one that indicted Hayden.

Other news
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened

Ferguson City Attorney Stephanie Karr said in a statement that after the city learned of the complaint against Hayden, it began its own investigation that led to his firing on Nov. 19, 2013. He had worked for the city for 18 months. Karr said city officials and employees cooperated with federal authorities in the investigation.

According to the woman’s lawsuit, she was taken to jail for driving with expired license plates and giving the officer a false name. The suit said her boyfriend had already posted bond when Hayden took her to a boiler room at the jail and forced her to have sex, then set her free out a side door.

The Associated Press generally does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault. The woman was only identified by her initials in the lawsuit.

Bevis Schock, the woman’s attorney, said the case raises renewed concerns in Ferguson.

“The numerous acts of violence against the citizenry by law enforcement of the City of Ferguson constitute a pattern,” Schock said in the lawsuit.

The criminal case is different than the lawsuit in that it alleges that Hayden accepted the woman’s offer to perform sex acts in exchange for allowing her to escape. Schock said the woman was raped and there was no such agreement.

The suit said the woman was several months pregnant.

JIM SALTER
Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.