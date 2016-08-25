Killer at 17, inmate to be allowed chance at parole

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Louisiana inmate who, decades ago, was given a life sentence without parole as a juvenile should have a chance to seek his freedom.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2bpF416 ) reports Orleans Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier ruled Wednesday that 40-year-old Shon Williams deserves an opportunity to receive parole.

Williams was 17 when he fired 10 shots in a New Orleans schoolyard in 1993, killing 15-year-old student Gerald Dordain.

Prisoner advocate Norris Henderson testified that Williams has been rehabilitated and regularly volunteers at the Louisiana State Penitentiary’s hospice program.

Williams’ hearing came because of a landmark 2012 decision in which the U.S. Supreme Court found mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders to be cruel and unusual punishment.

It is unclear when Williams can have a chance at parole.

