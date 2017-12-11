FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police release names of victim, suspect in fatal shooting

 
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 20-year-old suspect was taken into custody on an arrest warrant after a shooting that left an Anchorage man dead.

Police say Kuach Kuach surrendered after a standoff that lasted more than six hours.

Police on Sunday responded to an apartment in the 600 block of east Ninth Avenue and found 22-year-old Devan McDonald, who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of Kuach, and shortly after 11 p.m., received a tip that he was in a Juneau Street home.

Police say Kuach ignored commands to come out and barricaded himself inside with family members.

Negotiations continued throughout the night and Kuach surrendered at 5:45 a.m. Monday.