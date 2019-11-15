No one hurt in Sioux Falls house explosion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Nobody was injured after a house exploded and collapsed in Sioux Falls.

Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler says no one was inside the one-story home at the time of the explosion Thursday afternoon.

Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution and streets were closed off in the area.

Neighbors told the Argus Leader that the home was boarded up and that emergency crews responded to a fire there last week.

Brian Dumdei lives across the street and says he heard a “single loud noise” and then saw a plume of smoke.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com