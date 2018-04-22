FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri has highest black homicide rate, Kansas in top 10

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has the highest rate of black homicide victims in the country, with neighboring Kansas coming in the top 10.

The Violence Policy Center released a study Wednesday that looked at 2015 data submitted by local law enforcement agencies nationwide to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Kansas City Star reported .

The report said the homicide rate among African-Americans in Missouri was 46.24 per 100,000. Kansas comes in at ninth, with a rate of 25.02 per 100,000 African-Americans in 2015.

That year is the seventh time since 2005 that Missouri topped the rankings. It was the third time Kansas ranked in the top 10.

Other news
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the ceremony of the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War armistice agreement on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Busan, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool Photo via AP)
North Korean leader Kim shares center stage with Russian, Chinese delegates at military parade
FILE - A man from Colombia holds his son as he waits to apply for asylum after crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Yuma, Ariz. Immigration advocates may file a lawsuit alleging that an online appointment system at border crossings fails to meet U.S. obligations to make asylum available to people fleeing persecution, the latest legal challenge to the Biden administration's border policies. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
As illegal crossings drop, the legal challenges over Biden’s US-Mexico border policies grow
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Green Bay woman wasn’t mentally ill when she killed and dismembered a former boyfriend, jury finds

“I can’t figure why, I wish I could,” said Rosilyn Temple, who heads the local chapter of Mothers in Charge, a group working to draw attention to violent crime. Temple’s son was killed in 2011 in a still-unsolved crime.

“It’s virtually every day” she said. “It’s babies and women. And no one wants to say anything. Why are we allowing people to murder anybody? We don’t have to like each other, but we have to respect each other.”

The national black homicide rate in 2015 was 18.68 per 100,000. The rate for white homicide was 2.67.

Black residents represented 13 percent of the U.S. population in 2015, but they accounted for more than half of all homicide victims.

“The devastation homicide inflicts on black teens and adults is a national crisis, yet it is all too often ignored outside of affected communities,” the report stated.

The report cautioned that the results are only as reliable as the data submitted by law enforcement. The study also didn’t offer an explanation for differences among the states or races, but stressed the importance of focusing on gun violence prevention.

“For black victims of homicide, like all victims of homicide, guns — usually handguns — are far and away the number-one murder tool,” the report stated. “Successful efforts to reduce America’s black homicide toll, like America’s homicide toll as a whole, must put a focus on reducing access and exposure to firearms.”

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com