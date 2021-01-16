Teen, 14, to face upgraded charges after death of man, 95

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Teen, 14, to face upgraded charges after death of man, 95

 
Share

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A 14-year-old youth will face upgraded charges following the death of a 95-year-old man after an alleged assault in the lobby of his New Jersey apartment building a week earlier, authorities said.

Police were called to the Collingswood building on Jan. 7 and the victim was taken to a hospital, where his condition worsened and he died Thursday, Camden County prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage shows the victim, 95-year-old Anthony Donofrio, in the midst of a group of teens playing in the lobby. They says the video shows him walking away, and one of the teens running toward him, punching him in the side of the head and shoving him to the ground.

A medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death to be homicide, prosecutors said. The teen was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and endangerment, and prosecutors said he will now face upgraded charges which they didn’t specify.

The teenager, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, is being held in a juvenile facility, prosecutors said.

Officials at the Parkview at Collingswood called the case “a horrible tragedy.”

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents, and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” the property’s manager, Jacqueline DeRita, said in a statement Friday. She said officials provided video footage to authorities “and will continue to assist however we can,” the Burlington County Times reported.