Manslaughter conviction erased because of police corruption

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge has erased a manslaughter conviction against a man who investigators say had drugs planted on him by Baltimore police.

The Baltimore Sun reports 47-year-old Umar Burley on Monday had his record cleared of charges prosecutors say were falsified by members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

Burley’s vehicle struck another, killing 86-year-old Elbert Davis in 2010. Police were chasing Burley at the time, claiming they saw him do a drug deal.

Burley spent seven years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and federal drug charges.

He was freed last year after investigators learned the drugs were planted, but he had remained on probation related to the manslaughter conviction.

Davis’ family expressed frustration with the new development, and said Burley should not be absolved of culpability.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com