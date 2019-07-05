FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
N Carolina historic site to host reading of Douglass speech

 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina historic site is hosting a reading of a speech that abolitionist Frederick Douglass gave in 1852 about Americans celebrating the Fourth of July while millions were still slaves.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the reading of Douglass’ speech titled “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” will take place Friday at the Stagville State Historic Site in Durham. Douglass delivered his speech on July 5, 1852.

More than 900 people were enslaved at Stagville in the 1800s. The former plantation once covered 30,000 acres (12,140 hectares).

People who want to recite parts of Douglass’ speech can sign up at the event to read a particular part, either in English or Spanish. The reading starts at 11 a.m. Friday. It will last about 45 minutes.

