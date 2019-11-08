Broadco takes lead at Florida Keys powerboat races

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Powerboat racers Charles Broaddus and Chris Hanley have piloted Broadco to a Super Cat-class lead on the second competition day of the Race World Offshore Key West Championships in the Florida Keys.

Broaddus of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, and Hanley of Orlando, dominated the Super Cat field Friday. Wednesday’s Super Cat victor WHM finished third, leaving Broadco leading the class based on points.

CR Racing, with Robert Unnerstall of Wentzville, Missouri, and Casey Boaz of Osage Beach, Missouri, won again in the Super Stock class.

Super Stock boat Jackhammer overturned on the fifth lap, but only throttleman Ricky Maldonado was transported to a local hospital. Race officials say the Palmetto, Florida, resident was treated for a fractured wrist and released.

The 2019 races conclude Sunday with double points.