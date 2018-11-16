FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Japan’s Abe lays wreath in Australia city bombed in WWII

By TREVOR MARSHALLSEA
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Shinzo Abe became the first prime minister of Japan to visit Darwin since the northern Australian city was bombed by Japanese forces in World War II, as he and his Australian counterpart spoke Friday of strengthening defense and other ties between their countries.

Abe’s one-night stay was described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a deeply symbolic one. It was also another chance for Japan and Australia to present a united front as regional partners in the Asia-Pacific amid ongoing concerns of spreading Chinese influence, including the country’s building of islands in the disputed South China Sea.

“Australia and Japan also stand united on the importance of resolving disputes in the South China Sea, peacefully and in accordance with international law, and we are strongly opposed to any actions that could increase tensions within the region,” Morrison said., reading from a prepared statement after meeting Abe.

He added that a “stable and secure regional maritime ... order is central to both Australia and Japan’s visions for the region, and is underpinned by respect for international law.”

Other news
FILE - The logo of French luxury group Kering is pictured in Paris, France, on Sept. 15, 2017. French luxury conglomerate Kering has reached a cash deal to purchase a 30% stake in Italian fashion house Valentino for 1.7 billion euros from a Qatari investment firm. Under the deal announced Thursday, July 27, 2023, Kering has the option to buy 100% of Valentino no later than 2028. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
French luxury group Kering to buy 30% stake in Valentino for 1.7 billion euros cash
File - Sudanese refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan gather Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Zabout refugee Camp in Goz Beida, Chad. Some 260,000 people have fled Darfur into neighboring Chad after RSF fighters and allied Arab militias stormed a number of cities and towns, burning houses and driving out residents. (Pierre Honnorat/WFP via AP, File)
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages
David Miliband, the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. An impasse at the United Nations Security Council delaying opposition-held northwestern Syria is putting the lives of millions in "danger", the president of the International Rescue Committee said. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Aid group official warns that impasse at the UN on border crossing puts 4.1 million Syrians at risk

Morrison also said he looked forward to increased cooperation with Japan to support regional maritime safety and security. The leaders said they hope to conclude early next year an agreement on increased defense links, including more joint military exercises.

Abe said Japan and Australian would promote cooperation to strengthen the rule of law at sea. They also agreed to promote cooperation in providing building assistance for maritime security-related projects in Southeast Asian and Pacific island nations.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea, while Abe also praised Australia’s role in a revamped Pacific Rim free-trade agreement that President Donald Trump had pulled the U.S. out of. It comes into effect later this year.

“Darwin, connecting the Indian and Pacific oceans, is a crucial place for the stability and prosperity of the whole of the Indo-Pacific,” Abe said. “It is at this very place where Prime Minister Morrison and I confirmed our commitment to further deepen this special strategic partnership between Japan and Australia, in pursuit of our common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Abe arrived for his visit Friday afternoon and immediately went to lay a wreath with Morrison at the city’s main war memorial. Abe then stood solemnly with head bowed as an army bugler played “The Last Post.”

The visit continues Abe’s moves to show remorse for Japan’s role in the war, following his trip to Pearl Harbor in 2016.

“Darwin was once the place where the former Japanese forces conducted their first air bombing against Australia, leading to much sacrifice,” Abe said. “At the war memorial, I extended my condolences in honor of all the foreign soldiers, and renewed my vow towards peace.”

On Saturday, Abe will honor his country’s war dead, visiting the memorial of the 80-crew Japanese submarine I-124, which was sunk off Darwin in January 1942.