Authorities ID couple found dead at Long Island motel

 
COMMACK, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities have identified a New York City couple found dead inside a Long Island motel in what police are calling a murder-suicide.

Newsday reports (http://nwsdy.li/2dt9lgC ) investigators say 31-year-old Omar Torres, of the Glendale section of Queens, killed 29-year-old Yesenia Abreu and then fatally shot himself inside their room at the Commack (KOH'-mak) Motor Inn last week.

Police say there wasn’t a note in the room and Abreu hadn’t been shot. The county medical examiner is trying to determine how she died.

Police say their bodies were found after motel staff tried to get in and discovered the door was locked.

The two had been at the motel for several days.

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com