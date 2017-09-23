FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Substitute teacher fired for modeling Hitler salute for kids

 
Share

GEORGIA, Vt. (AP) — A school superintendent in Vermont says a substitute teacher has been fired after being accused of showing elementary school children how to make the Nazi salute to Adolf Hitler.

WCAX-TV (http://bit.ly/2jUyVRZ ) reports that Georgia Elementary School superintendent informed parents of the Thursday decision. In an email to parents, Superintendent Ned Kirsch says the children were seen standing with arms out and the teacher modeling the salute. He says she raised her arm slightly and then said “now we say Heil Hitler.”

The television station reports that the woman apparently had filled in at the school for several years. She wasn’t immediately identified.

The superintendent says he did not know what the teacher’s intent was. He says a guidance counselor will visit the classroom and make sure the students feel safe.