FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Texas woman convicted of starving son sentenced to 5 years

 
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to five years in prison for the attempted murder of her young son by withholding food and nutrients.

The Tarrant County jury deliberated for days before imposing the sentence for Danita Tutt, who was convicted last week.

Prosecutors have argued that Tutt loved the attention she got from having a sick son so much that she lied about her son’s symptoms to doctors, resulting in the boy suffering through procedures.

Child Protective Services removed the boy and his younger brother from their home south of Fort Worth in 2016.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tutt’s attorneys asked jurors to give her probation, saying CPS and a family judge allowed her son, now 13, to move back in with her last year.