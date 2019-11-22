Turkey: Captured IS figure planned Russia, Germany attacks

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Turkey: Captured IS figure planned Russia, Germany attacks

 
Share

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister has identified a key Islamic State suspect captured by the country’s forces in Syria as the alleged mastermind behind attacks in Russia and Germany, according to a newspaper report on Friday.

Turkey had announced last week that it detained an “important” IS figure but did not name him. In an interview published in Hurriyet newspaper, Suleyman Soylu identified the man as Yusuf Huba, describing him as a high-ranking IS member. Soylu said the man allegedly planned and ordered a bomb attack in Russia in 2018 as well as an attack at a supermarket in Germany.

Turkey has been highlighting what it says is its fight against IS, in the face of accusations that the Turkish military offensive last month to drive Syrian Kurdish fighters from northeast Syria would allow for a resurgence of the militant Islamic group.

The interior minister said the suspect is also known as Abu Jihad al-Din al-Nasır Ubeyde and is being held and questioned in Syria, in an area controlled by Turkey.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) argues with umpires Lance Barksdale (23) and Will Little (93) after being ejected during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cardinals’ Mikolas suspended 5 games and fined for intentionally throwing at Cubs’ Happ
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds during an executive committee meeting in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 24, 2023. Spain's inconclusive national election has produced one result that will be greeted with relief in European capitals, which like Madrid firmly support the European Union. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Count of ballots from Spaniards abroad gives edge to right-wing block and deepens the stalemate
FILE - Workers stand near train tracks, Sept. 27, 2021, next to overturned cars from an Amtrak train that derailed near Joplin, Mont. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, federal investigators renewed their recommendation that railroads equip every locomotive with the kind of autonomous sensors that they believe could have caught the track flaws that caused the fatal 2021 Amtrak derailment in northern Montana. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Montana train derailment report renews calls for automated systems to detect track problems

“We have captured a very senior IS member who is known as a bomber, bomb-maker and mastermind of suicide bomb attacks,” he told Hurriyet.

It was not clear which attack in Russia in 2018 the minister was referring to. In a 2017 attack in the northern German port city of Hamburg, a 26-year-old Palestinian man killed one person and wounded six others in a stabbing spree at a supermarket.

Ankara has said it captured and detained several members from slain IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s “close circle,” including one of his wives, his sister and a daughter.

Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. special forces on his heavily fortified safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Since its military incursion into Syria, Turkey has also been deporting foreign IS members who are held in Turkish prisons or in Syria to their home countries. IS suspects from the United States, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands have been repatriated in the past two weeks. Turkey also plans to soon deport an Irish woman and her child as well as 11 French nationals.