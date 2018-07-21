FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Northern Illinois man convicted of murdering sister-in-law

 
HENNEPIN, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man has been found guilty of killing his sister-in-law and burying her body in a shallow grave.

A Putnam County jury on Friday found Cliff Andersen guilty of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the death of 63-year-old Deborah Dewey. The 68-year-old Anderson faces from 20 years to life without parole when he is sentenced Aug. 23.

Dewey’s body was found in August 2016 in Standard, buried in the yard of a vacant home blocks from Andersen’s. She had been reported missing a few weeks earlier. Prosecutors said Andersen’s DNA was mixed with hers in blood that was found inside the house.

Prosecutors say Andersen had taken out high-interest payday loans to cover gambling debt. He was getting money from Dewey, who cut him off, resulting in her death.

___

Information from: Sauk Valley Media, http://www.saukvalley.com