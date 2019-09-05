Country store celebrating its 150th anniversary

BARRINGTON, N.H. (AP) — A general store in New Hampshire is about to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Calef’s Country Store in Barrington is holding its birthday bash on Saturday.

Foster’s Daily Democrat reports that Calef’s was established in 1869, when Mary Chesley Calef mortgaged her family farm and pledged her savings to open Calef’s Store in the front rooms of her home.

Five generations of the Calef family operated Calef’s store at the corner of routes 125 and 9 until it was sold in the 1990s. Len Angelo and Greg Bolton have owned it since 2012.

One of its traditions, longtime employee Joel Sherburne, has worked at the store for nearly 62 years and is expected to be greeting customers.