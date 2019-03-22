Teen charged with fatally shooting grandmother

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MARIANNA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida teen fatally shot his grandmother.

The Tallahassee Democrat reports that the 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday and charged with murder.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says the teen reported the killing earlier this month. He told dispatchers that someone had broken into his Marianna home and killed his grandmother, 65-year-old Patricia Shack.

A shotgun and two .22-caliber rifles were found at the home. A state crime lab found that a bullet recovered from the victim matched one of the rifles.

Investigators say discrepancies in the teen’s story, the bullet and witness statements led to the arrest.

Officials didn’t immediately provide a motive for the shooting.

