Japan’s ex-Empress Michiko has early stage breast cancer

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Japan’s ex-Empress Michiko has early stage breast cancer

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
 
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Empress Michiko has a breast cancer and will have an operation, palace officials said Friday.

The Imperial Household Agency said doctors found Michiko had early-stage breast cancer in a regular health check in July.

Michiko, 84, received the title of empress emerita after her husband, Akihito, abdicated on April 30. Their son Naruhito ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1.

Doctors also found in June that Michiko has a minor heart problem that needs monitoring, though she has continued to make private outings. Michiko also had cataract operations in late June.

Other news
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test
FILE - Liverpool's Jordan Henderson plays the ball during the team's English Premier League soccer match against Brighton in Brighton, England, Jan. 14, 2023. Henderson was a notable absentee as Liverpool beat Karlsruher 4-2 in a preseason friendly Wednesday, July 19, as the England midfielder closes in on a move to Saudi Arabian team Al-Ettifaq. Liverpool has reportedly agreed in principle a deal worth 12 million pounds ($15.5 million) for its Premier League and Champions League-winning captain. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Jordan Henderson facing biggest backlash of any player lured by Saudi Arabia
The updated indictment against former President Donald Trump, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira is photographed Thursday, July 27, 2023. Trump is facing accusations that he and aides asked a staffer to delete camera footage at his Florida estate in an effort to obstruct the classified documents investigations. The allegations were made Thursday in an updated grand jury indictment that adds new charges against Trump and adds another defendant to the case. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next

Doctors said Michiko has lost weight in recent months, presumably because she was busy preparing for and attending events related to Akihito’s abdication, palace officials said. They said she needs to regain her stamina before having an operation, which is expected sometime after September.

Michiko is to travel to Karuizawa in central Japan, where she and Akihito first met at a tennis match, in late August, and to the hot springs resort of Kusatsu as part of their annual vacation plans.

Michiko is the first commoner to become empress in modern Japanese history. Catholic-educated Michiko Shoda and Akihito married on April 10, 1959, after what is known as their tennis court romance.

They broke with traditions and brought many changes to the monarchy. They chose to raise their three children themselves, spoke more often to the public, and made amends for war victims in and outside Japan. Their close interactions have won them deep affection among Japanese.

___

Follow Mari Yamaguchi on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/mariyamaguchi