Teen taken off life support; court declines to intervene

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old boy has died at a University of Michigan hospital after his family’s last-ditch effort to keep him on life support while they sought another hospital.

Michigan Medicine says a second exam Tuesday showed Bobby Reyes had no detectable brain or brain stem function. The Monroe County teen was on life support since an asthma attack in late September.

Earlier in the day, Bobby’s parents had asked a Washtenaw County judge to keep life support in place. But Judge David Swartz said his court had no jurisdiction.

Michigan Medicine says continuing life support violates professional standards if there is an end of a patient’s brain functions. It says 20 medical centers were contacted but none agreed to take him.

Bobby’s parents believed he could recover. Michigan Medicine calls it a “heartbreaking situation.”