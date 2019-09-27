AP PHOTOS: Last day at sea for migrants rescued off Libya

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

AP PHOTOS: Last day at sea for migrants rescued off Libya

By RENATA BRITO
 
ABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING (AP) — More than 180 men, women and children arrived in Italy this week after being rescued off the shores of Libya as they attempted to reach Europe in small boats that had little chance of making it across the Mediterranean Sea.

An Associated Press reporter embedded on the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking documented their journey.

On the last day at sea, some of the migrants agreed to pose for portraits inside a container-turned-shelter as sunlight spilled in through the door.

There was the Oyedele family from Nigeria, who got separated while attempting to cross the Sahara desert. Nelson Oyedele said he had to pay a ransom to smugglers to get his wife and four children back.

There were men traveling alone, like Abdul Kerim, who wants to reconnect with relatives in Germany and hopes one day to bring his wife and son from Togo to Europe.

There were young couples, like Malamin Baragie of Gambia and Rose Monembem of Cameroon, who fled together after his Muslim family did not approve of his union with the Christian woman.

There was also Ange, a newborn rescued from an overcrowded wooden boat. His mother, Prudence Aimee, said the boy was just 3 days old when the smuggler called to say the boat was ready to leave. She wrapped the baby in a blanket, dragged along his brothers, aged 1 and 3, and took the only chance she saw for a better future for them.

Her family portrait is incomplete, though. Her husband remains trapped in Libya.