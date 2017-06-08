Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Thruway near Buffalo

LANCASTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old Rochester woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash on the Thruway’s westbound lanes outside Buffalo.

State police say around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, a westbound 2016 Freightliner box truck hit the rear of a 2009 Honda driven by 45-year-old Ellen Volpe of Rochester. Volpe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say Volpe’s car struck multiple other vehicles and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened in Lancaster between Exit 48a and Exit 49. It shut down the left lane until around 2 p.m., backing up traffic in the right lane for miles.