Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Bob Jones University earns accreditation after 6-year effort

 
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bob Jones University officials say the school’s new accreditation status should boost recruitment and open doors for graduates.

The Greenville News reports (http://grnol.co/2sAOAJO ) the Christian fundamentalist school earned accreditation Thursday from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, after shunning the designation for most of its existence.

President Steve Pettit says the accreditation marks “one of the biggest milestones” in the school’s 90-year history.

The university’s board voted in December 2011 to pursue accreditation amid declining enrollment and complaints from alumni who were finding it difficult to get into graduate school or obtain professional certifications. Also, federal grants and some scholarships aren’t available to students attending colleges not accredited by the regional agency.

The school was accredited through an association for Christian colleges.

___

Information from: The Greenville News, http://www.greenvillenews.com