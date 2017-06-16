Bob Jones University earns accreditation after 6-year effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bob Jones University officials say the school’s new accreditation status should boost recruitment and open doors for graduates.

The Greenville News reports (http://grnol.co/2sAOAJO ) the Christian fundamentalist school earned accreditation Thursday from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, after shunning the designation for most of its existence.

President Steve Pettit says the accreditation marks “one of the biggest milestones” in the school’s 90-year history.

The university’s board voted in December 2011 to pursue accreditation amid declining enrollment and complaints from alumni who were finding it difficult to get into graduate school or obtain professional certifications. Also, federal grants and some scholarships aren’t available to students attending colleges not accredited by the regional agency.

The school was accredited through an association for Christian colleges.

