Deal gives Ford workers $9K signing bonus; plant will close

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Deal gives Ford workers $9K signing bonus; plant will close

By TOM KRISHER
 
Share

DETROIT (AP) — Ford workers will get $9,000 each if they ratify a new four-year contract with the company, but Ford will close a factory in the deal, a person briefed on the pact said Thursday.

The company plans to close its engine factory in Romeo, Michigan, north of Detroit, but 600 union workers at the plant will be offered buyouts or jobs at a transmission factory in nearby Sterling Heights, Michigan, said the person, who didn’t want to be identified because the contract hasn’t been explained to workers.

Ford reached a tentative four-year contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union Wednesday night. The union says it secured over $6 billion in product investments at U.S. factories. The investments will create or keep over 8,500 jobs, but no precise number of new jobs was given. Local union leaders will meet in Detroit Friday to hear an explanation of the contract terms.

The deal with Ford’s 55,000 U.S. union workers doesn’t match the $11,000 signing bonus that General Motors workers will get. But Ford workers are likely to get a mix of pay raises and lump sum payments that GM agreed to because the union normally uses the first contract settled as a template for the other Detroit automakers.

About 49,000 GM workers ratified their deal last week after a 40-day strike that paralyzed the company’s U.S. production and hampered its factories in Canada and Mexico.

The Romeo engine factory makes two V8 engines that go into the Mustang sports car and the F-150 Raptor pickup truck, as well as machined parts for two other engines. The work will instead be moved to other factories as part of the $6 billion in U.S. factory investments, the person said.

If local union leaders vote to recommend the contract to Ford workers, nationwide voting likely will take another week.

The union then will focus its bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, the last of the Detroit automakers to settle.