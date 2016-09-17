Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The Latest: Wife: Architect who fell from rooftop tripped

 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on an architect who fell to his death while working on the roof of a New York City skyscraper (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

The wife of an architect who fell to his death from a New York City skyscraper says her husband tripped and fell just after finishing up some work on the rooftop.

Authorities are investigating Bruno Travalja’s death on Thursday afternoon. The 52-year-old Ridgewood, New Jersey, resident was the owner of Crowne Architectural Systems in North Bergen, New Jersey. Police say he fell after apparently getting dizzy.

But his wife, Alexis Travalja, says the firm’s staff said he had misstepped and tripped.

She says he had taken his harness off because he was done after taking some measurements.

She said she and her husband started the firm that builds windows and curtain walls in their basement 11 years ago.

12:23 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the death of an architect who fell to his death after apparently getting dizzy while working on the roof of a New York City skyscraper.

Police say Bruno Travalja, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, died Thursday afternoon after plunging from the roof of the 42-story building in Manhattan.

They say Travalja took off his harness and knelt down to take some measurements when he became dizzy and fell.

He was the owner of Crowne Architectural Systems in North Bergen, New Jersey.

This story corrects the spelling of Travalja, instead of Travelja.