Hong Kong airlines on alert after bomb warning

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s airlines and airport were on alert Friday after receiving a warning from Taiwan that a woman in mainland China may be planning to board a flight to the Asian financial hub with a bomb.

Taiwan’s intelligence agency warned that the woman might take a Cathay Pacific Airways or Dragonair flight on Friday or Saturday, according to a report in the South China Morning Post newspaper. The report, which cited an unnamed source from Taiwanese airport police, gave no details about the woman except that she had long hair.

“We are aware of a threat message with reference to our flights from mainland China to Hong Kong as shared by the Taiwan authorities,” Cathay and its Dragonair unit said in a statement. “We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities and have reminded our frontline teams to remain vigilant as usual.”

Budget carrier Hong Kong Express and the city’s airport authority also said they received the warning.