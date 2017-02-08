Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Boy Scouts welcome first transgender boy after policy change

 
Share

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey boy has become the first openly transgender member of the Boy Scouts one week after the Boy Scouts of America changed its policy to allow transgender children to join the organization.

“I am accepted,” Joe Maldonado said Tuesday night as he put on a Cub Scout uniform.

The 9-year-old joined Pack 20 in Maplewood following the organization’s decision to allow transgender scouts, The Record reported (http://bit.ly/2lqlgPh). Maldonado had been banned from a Cub Scout group in Secaucus before the policy change.

“This is fun; I’m so proud,” he said during the meeting.

Other news
Television news crews set up outside federal court in Washington, on Thursday, July 27, 2023, where a grand jury has been meeting in the probe led by special counsel Jack Smith against former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
3rd defendant added alongside Trump, valet in classified documents case
FILE - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker participates in a debate with Republican gubernatorial challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, at the WGN9 studios, Oct. 18, 2022, in Chicago. Crisis pregnancy centers, which often pop up near abortion facilities to offer information about alternatives to the procedure, face penalties if they disseminate misleading or untruthful information after action by Pritzker on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Misleading clients on abortion could cost Illinois pregnancy centers
FILE - People stand by cases of bottled water as the City of Germantown gives them out to residents on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Forest Hill Elementary School in Germantown, Tenn. On Thursday, July 27, 2023, the city of Germantown told its 40,000 residents that they can resume using tap water for drinking and showering, a week after they were ordered to stay away after diesel full spilled into a reservoir at a treatment plant and tainted the Memphis suburb's supply. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP, File)
A Tennessee city can drink its tap water again, a week after a fuel spill tainted its supply

Scout leader Kyle Hackler taught Maldonado the Cub Scout salute and oath.

“This means you’re the same as Scouts all over the world,” Hackler told Maldonado.

The scout’s mother, Kristie, said she was “proud of the fight” she had put up after the Northern New Jersey Council of Boy Scouts last year told her Joe would not be allowed to continue to be a member of Pack 87 in Secaucus.

The Boy Scouts changed their policy of referring to the gender on birth certificates to determine eligibility last week after Maldonado’s story gained national attention.

The Boy Scouts of America decided in 2013 — after heated debate — to allow openly gay youth as scouts. The Scouts lifted a blanket ban on gay troop leaders and employees in July 2015 amid intense pressure.

The national Girl Scouts organization, which is not affiliated with the Boy Scouts, has accepted transgender members for years.

The Boy Scouts released a statement welcoming the Maldonado family. “Moving forward, the BSA will continue to work to bring the benefits of our programs to as many children, families and communities as possible,” the statement said.

Maldonado told the newspaper she had decided to bring her son to Maplewood because she did not want to go back to Secaucus, where she said scouting officials told her some parents had complained last year.

___

Information from: The Record (Woodland Park, N.J.), http://www.northjersey.com