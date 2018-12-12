FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Speed limit going up on parts of Interstate 64 in Virginia

 
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Motorists can put the pedal a little closer to the metal on a portion of Interstate 64 in Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot reports beginning Wednesday night, the Virginia Department of Transportation will put up new signs raising the speed limit from 60 to 65 mph on a 9.5-mile (15.2-kilometer) segment of I-64.

New signs will go up on the westbound side overnight Wednesday. Eastbound signs will be up by Thursday night.

VDOT spokeswoman Brittany Nichols said the decision to raise the speed limit came after a traffic study of that stretch of road, road conditions and crash data. The speed limit goes into effect as soon as the new signs go up.

The department says the stretch starts at Jefferson Avenue and ends a little east of Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com