Man pleads guilty in shooting death in southeast Missouri

 
JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — A Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man who was standing on a front porch with a child.

The Southeast Missourian reports 20-year-old Tavious Tipler pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in the March 2016 death of Airious Darling.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors said they would recommend a 25-year-old prison sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

Police say Darling was returning a 1-year-old child to the child’s father when he was shot while standing on the porch.

Darling was baby-sitting for Corey Gilbert, who lived at the home. Gilbert told police Tipler meant to shoot him, not Darling, because Gilbert threatened to tell police that Tipler was involved in an earlier robbery.

