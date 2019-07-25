FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man pleads not guilty in deadly Milwaukee road rage shooting

 
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed a 3-year-old girl in what police say was a road rage shooting.

Thirty-nine-year-old Antonio Bratcher entered his plea Thursday to charges including first-degree reckless homicide and five counts of recklessly endangering safety.

WITI-TV reports probable cause was found, and Bratcher was bound over for trial. He’s due back in court Aug. 19.

Bratcher is accused of firing a gun from his SUV into another vehicle July 13 after a near-collision on Milwaukee’s north side. The vehicle had four young children inside and one of them, Brooklyn Harris, was killed by the gunfire.

Authorities say in a criminal complaint that Bratcher fled the scene, was pursued by officers, crashed his car and was eventually found hiding under a porch.