FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Thailand commits to policy of not detaining migrant children

 
Share

BANGKOK (AP) — Advocates for the protection of refugees and asylum seekers lauded a commitment by Thailand on Monday to release children held in its immigration detention centers.

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said Thai government ministries involved with the issue signed a memorandum of understanding providing a framework to meet a 2016 pledge by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to end the practice of detaining migrant children.

The document is an agreement in principle and does not ensure how such children will be taken care of.

The UNHCR and international and Thai advocacy groups are urging Thailand to take the commitment a step further and release mothers with their children in order not to separate families.

Other news
Philippines' Sarina Bolden, right, competes for the ball with New Zealand's C.J. Bott during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Several stars at the Women’s World Cup honed their skills with US collegiate teams
People walk across an intersection near monitors showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Asian shares were mixed on Friday after the Bank of Japan adjusted its bond purchase policy but kept its negative benchmark interest rate unchanged. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed, Tokyo falls as Bank of Japan adjusts bond purchase policy
A local reacts as the flames burn trees in Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A firefighting plane has crashed in southern Greece, killing both crew members, as authorities are battling fires across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Giuseppe De Vincentiis, UNHCR’s representative in Thailand, called the agreement “a positive example of Thailand’s humanitarian approach to refugees and asylum seekers.”

“The framework only covers the release of children detained in immigration detention,” UNHCR said a statement. “However, mothers have also been released together with their children in their capacity as legal guardians. All over the world, UNHCR advocates that the child’s right to family life must be respected and that children should not be separated from their families except when such separation is necessary to protect the best interests of the child.”

Seven private advocacy groups also welcomed the agreement but said “further efforts are necessary to protect the best interests of the child and to bring Thai policy and practice in line with international standards.”

The memorandum “doesn’t address the separation of families, and detained refugee mothers are still required to pay exorbitant bail fees simply to reunite with their children, while fathers remain in detention,” said Amy Smith, executive director of Fortify Rights, one of the seven groups that jointly issued a statement calling for further action.

The statement said that “migrant mothers are only granted release from immigration detention following a cash bail payment of 50,000 Thai baht ($1,500) to reunite with children in holding shelters.” It called the bail payment “exorbitant for most migrants and, particularly, refugees, who are prohibited from working in Thailand,” and added that the provision of bail does not extend to fathers of migrant children.